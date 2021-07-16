Big show running at the “amfAR Gala” – HERE were not only the clothes Tuschel theme – People

Here you can post, pose and toast!

On Friday evening, the rich and beautiful cavorted at the “amfAR Gala” (American Foundation for AIDS Research) in Antibes, France: actress Sharon Stone, Hollywood beau Orlando Bloom, top model Stella Maxwell or darlings of the art world such as “Volta” boss Kamiar Maleki (member of one of the largest art collector families in the world) basked in the flash of the cameras.

BILD mingled with the crowd and watched as the celebrities sailed in small speedboats to the red carpet of the amfAR dinner on the French Riviera on Friday.





Just WOW this woman!Photo: Getty Images for amfAR







Unfortunately came without Katy Perry: Hollywood beau Orlando BloomPhoto: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for amfAR







Top Model Stella MaxwellPhoto: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for amfAR







Kamiar Maleki and Leila MalekiPhoto: Getty Images for amfAR



▶︎ The glamorous location: Villa Eilenroc (1867), which offered a fantastic view of the Mediterranean Sea and the Lérins Islands from its colonnade.

Until before the Second World War, the house was one of the prestige houses on the Riviera. In the past, exclusive dinner parties with great personalities such as Greta Garbo or Begum Aga Khan took place here.





In this imposing Villa Eilenroc, the celebrities cavorted on Friday evening at the amfAR gala in AntibesPhoto: ddp/Camille Moirenc/hemis



▶︎ The good cause: The amfAR (a charity event of the “American Foundation for AIDS Research”) collects donations for the fight against AIDS. In addition to Cannes, it also takes place in Milan or New York. At its events, the foundation, whose advisory board also includes Heidi Klum, collects donations for research.









how? At the gala, guests can bid for artwork, travel, or even a meeting with Prince Charles. And: The organizers every year an atmospheric stage program out of the hat: This year, singer Alicia Keys with her performance or a fashion show curated by Carine Roitfeld were the highlights of the evening.





The show started here in the front yard of the party villaPhoto: Getty Images for amfAR







In addition to small snacks, a selection of cocktails awaited the guests as a welcomePhoto: Getty Images for amfAR



▶︎ The hottest Tuschel topic: Bella Thorne (23). Under her skin-tight dress flashed a small belly, which the ex-Disney star also flaunted quite offensively. Only in March, she and her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo (27) announced their engagement. Is the 23-year-old now pregnant?

It’s possible that the couple simply served themselves plenty of the sumptuous buffet during the Cannes Film Festival…





Bella Thorne repeatedly put her hand on her stomach – on the red carpet, therefore, the photographers whispered whether the model was pregnant.Photo: Getty Images for amfAR

