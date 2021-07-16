Before Angelina’s The Weeknd Date: Brad Flirted with Sel Gomez

Hollywood seems to be a village in matters of love! Only recently, the flirt roulette turned again: Angelina Jolie (46), who has been officially single since the separation from Brad Pitt (57), is now to tie up with musician The Weeknd (31). The two were caught on a date in Santa Monica. Is this perhaps a belated revenge of the actress? Finally, Brad during the marriage with her with The Weeknds Ex Selena Gomez (28).

In 2016, there were even rumors that the “Lose You To Love Me” singer may have been a reason for Brangelina’s love affair. After Brad at the afterparty of the Golden Globes animated with the musician, should Angelina have raged with jealousy. In addition, she is said to have discovered numerous photos of the beauty on her husband’s mobile phone. To this day, it is not known whether there was actually more going on between Sel and the 29-year-old film star.

what The Weeknd and Angelina In any case, the fans are not convinced that their “date” was of a romantic nature. In a Celebrity Flashsurvey, 93.3 percent of the participants – and thus a clear majority – said that they believed that the two met only professionally. Only 6.7 percent can imagine that there is more going on between them.

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez in September 2017

ActionPress/imagebroker.com Actor Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie at the “Maleficent 2” premiere in L.A. in September 2019

