As explained in the song: Ariana Grande went to the altar with her mother

Ariana Grande (28) is probably a true family man! The singer surprised her fans in mid-May when she announced she had married her sweetheart Dalton Gomez. Quietly and secretly, the two said “I do” in a private ceremony in Montecito. Only a few relatives and friends attended the wedding – including the musician’s parents: her dad Edward Butera and her mom Joan Grande. The latter accompanied Ariana also to the wedding altar, as has now become known.

how US Magazines reported, could be Ariana from her father, with whom she did not always have a good relationship, not quite classically lead to the altar. Her mother also accompanied the beauty on her wedding day to the wedding altar. This is likely to have fulfilled a great wish of the singer: Because already in 2019, the “34+35” interpreter indicated that she wanted to go as a bride with her mom to the vow.

In her song “Thank U, Next”, the 28-year-old sang in a translated way: “One day I walk to the wedding altar holding hands with my mom.” And that’s exactly what she did a few weeks ago – hopefully for the first and last time, as she also expressed as a wish in the said song.









Ariana Grande with Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande with her parents, January 2020

Ariana Grande in July 2020

