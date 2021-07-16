Friday, July 16, 2021
After baby rumors: Scarlett Johansson talks about daughter

By Arjun Sethi
Scarlett Johansson (36) chats so openly about her family life! On Wednesday, sweet news about the actress had made the rounds: Several insiders had talked out that Scarlett was pregnant by her husband Colin Jost (39). The 36-year-old is already the mother of a six-year-old daughter she has with her ex Romain Dauriac. How will the little rose cope with a sibling? She would like to be with her mom around the clock!

Connected via video chat in the The Kelly Clarkson Show Spoke Scarlett now with the presenter and singer Kelly Clarkson not only about her new film “Black Widow” – but also about her daughter: “She follows me every step of the way, no matter where.” However, this does not bother the blonde – she is convinced that her rose, as soon as she is older, no longer wants to spend every minute with her. “That’s why I should soak it all up like a sponge,” she says.

From time to time feels Scarlett but a bit overwhelmed by the attachment of her girl, as she reveals: “There are definitely these moments, when she is on the other side of the bathroom door and I then explain to her: ‘Rose, you have to give me a minute!’ Everyone needs some time for themselves,” admits the Hollywood beauty honestly.




