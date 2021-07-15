Thursday, July 15, 2021
Vanessa Mai thrilled by Disney star Selena Gomez bikini photo

By Arjun Sethi
Schlager singer Vanessa Mai is enthusiastic about Selena Gomez's bikini photos

Vanessa Mai, in October 2020, is enthusiastic about the photos of her singing colleague Selena Gomez.

from
Simone Jülicher (juel)


Cologne. With her hot holiday photos, schlager star Vanessa Mai (29) made her fans sweat a lot in recent days. On Saturday evening (3 July), however, she shared a bikini photo of a famous colleague, in which even Mai is speechless.

Vanessa Mai thrilled with Selena Gomez bikini photos

“Just wow,” writes the 29-year-old to a photo of Disney star Selena Gomez (28). The American actress and singer is currently showing herself on Instagram as a sexy bather.

As the advertising face of an American swimwear brand, the 28-year-old surprises her fans with her curves. Commenting on a photo in a purple one-piece, Gomez writes, “What I love about this company is that it celebrates women who love their bodies unconditionally and give themselves the respect they deserve.”

Selena Gomez: Disney star promotes swimwear

Not only Vanessa Mai is enthusiastic about so much self-confidence and self-love – in over 50,000 comments, Selena’s fans also comment on the photo.

Here are some of the comments:

  • “How can you be so beautiful?
  • “So hot and beautiful”
  • “Goddess”
  • “All I can say is ‘Wow’, what a beauty”

In the past, Gomez had been rather covered on social media. The last bikini photo was taken in collaboration with the American “Vogue”.

Schlager star Vanessa Mai motivates fans to love themselves

Unlike her German singer colleague. The 29-year-old Pop star inspires again and again with hot snapshots, that the bikini photos of Vanessa Mai are sometimes anything but spontaneous, the singer recently showed in her story.

Mai makes it clear: Even celebrities don’t always look perfect and Instagram often only shows part of the reality. Her message to her fans: “The most beautiful thing a woman can wear is self-confidence.”


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
