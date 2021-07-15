The children come first

The reality actress is currently divorcing her husband Kanye West, with whom she has four children North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (3) and Psalm (23 months). During this difficult time, Kim finds support with her mother, who eventually has two divorces behind her. Her marriages to Robert Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner both failed. After all, Kris can now share with her daughter what she has learned from this time.

“I think the most important thing I’ve learned from my experience is that the kids come first,” the 65-year-old told WSJ magazine. “If you remember that and you know that they’re going to get you through, that love is getting you through, then you know, [dass du es durchstehst] no matter how much it hurts.”

Kris herself had always put her own needs on the back burner for the sake of her offspring. As an example, she says: “I once put everyone to bed and then I got angry or went to my room and cried myself to sleep. But I didn’t want to throw a pity party in front of the children.”