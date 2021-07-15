THAT is the dirty meaning of “WAP”

Cardi B: The Dirty Meaning of “WAP”

When you think of Cardi B, you usually think of her super hit “WAP”. Especially the video for the track of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion hit like a bomb! This may be due to the hot song title. But what does the abbreviation actually mean?

When the single “WAP” was released on August 7, 2020, it was immediately on everyone’s lips. There were several reasons for this. One was definitely the hot colleague who had brought the Queen of Rap into the collabo boat. Cardi B (27) has joined forces with the newcomer par excellence for the song. Because “WAP” features none other than Megan Thee Stallion (25).

The two women celebrated the mega combination with a gigantic video that set new standards in terms of “sex sells”.

What does “WAP” stand for?

But first of all, the lyrics. These could hardly be more explicit. The word “pussy” alone is used almost twenty times. The content is about all sorts of sex practices, but above all about how great the rapper’s vaginas are. Because they taste – O-tone of the ladies – for example, so sweet that the man suffers from diabetes afterwards.

The title “WAP” makes it abundantly clear that it is not a children’s song. WAP is an acronym that stands for “wet ass pussy”. Too German for “damn wet pussy”.

Cardi B wanted to play down the song first

In a press release, Cardi B announced: “This song is dirty. He’s always been dirty, too. My verse and the hook were already written before Megan was added as a feature. So it was a messed up song before that. But no one says more wicked things than Megan.”

In the statement, the Grammy winner also explains that she had made an attempt to defuse the lyrics at least a little. But she simply did not want to succeed and so the artist stuck to her original version.

Moms rush against “WAP” on Twitter

The song sparked a controversy on social media within a few hours. An outraged mother wrote on Twitter that she finds the clip “incredibly offensive and disgusting as a Christian.” She believes that parents should protect their children from “WAP”.

As a Christian, I find that #WAP song by Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion to be incredibly offensive and disgusting. We should not degrade ourselves in that manner & on the world stage nonetheless. I encourage parents to not let these types of songs be in earshot of their kids!

However, the majority of music fans did not share this insight at all. They celebrate the song for the cool vibe, its openness and the courage to celebrate female sexuality.

We think "WAP" is great too! Sure, the lyrics are very salacious and the looks in the video leave pretty much nothing to the imagination, but that's exactly what makes the song. It's time for women in art and daily life to be able to talk openly about what makes them really hot in bed.









“Wet Ass Pussy” becomes “Wet and Gushy”

But even if Cardi and Megan stand by their hot song, there is a slightly modified version of “WAP”. This was not only made available to the radio stations in the USA, but was also used in the music video of the power women. The most striking change is that “Wet Ass Pussy” in the slightly more “decent” variant becomes “Wet and Gushy”, which means “wet and exuberant”.

View this post on Instagram

“WAP” quickly breaks records

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, both of whom have always been very open about their sexuality, should be happy about their video. The attention on social media only makes their collaboration better known.

“WAP” broke a record on release day. No song by an artist in the history of Apple Music reached the top 10 so quickly.

#WAP is now the fastest female song in Apple Music HISTORY to reach the top 10, surpassing "Believe It" (4 hours, 23 minutes).

From mega-hit to TikTok trend

The popularity of the song was especially evident on the video app TikTok. There, recipes, products or dances go viral again and again. The latter also happened with the “WAP” trend, which went through the entire community of the social media platform. To the hot lyrics of the song of the two musicians, the users danced a certain choreo, which is at least as hot as the track itself.

From twerking to balancing act to almost acrobatic feats: The TikTokers go on the song just as much as Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion themselves in the music video.

@besperonNEW DANCE ?? This is our mood when @iamcardib posted our video on her instagram! @kltkatnat #wap #dance #cardib? WAP?feat. Megan Thee Stallion? – Cardi B

This is how Cardi and Megan met

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion first met through their respective stylists in Los Angeles. After their encounter, Cardi had her colleague contacted by her team as she was considering working with Megan. For the latter, who just started as a successful newcomer, the jackpot! After the two had sent several tracks back and forth, Megan Thee Stallion then received the rough version of today’s mega-hit – and the rest is history.

View this post on Instagram

Megan even worked with Beyoncé

In addition to Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion has already worked with several other superstars. Among them Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla Sign and even Beyoncé supported Megan Jovon Ruth Pete – as the rapper is called – already on one of her tracks. “Savage” reached the first place of the US Billboard Hot 100 charts and thus became the first number one hit of the 26-year-old ever.