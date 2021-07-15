Thursday, July 15, 2021
Shin Megami Tensei 5: Tokyo is ravaged by demons in the epic story trailer

By Vimal Kumar
75




Among the first games to be announced for Nintendo Switch, Shin Megami Tensei V finally has a release date, confirmed by Nintendo and Atlus at E3 2021. As the moment of the debut approaches, the exclusive for Nintendo Switch returns to show itself in a new trailer. Entirely dedicated to the narrative sector, the latter opens a window on a Tokyo devastated by an invasion of disturbing demons. Hunting for the souls of human beings, the mighty creatures have led the Japanese capital to ruin, with the metropolis now on the verge of vanishing forever. The last bastion in defense of what remains of the Rising Sun is Bethel Japan, an organization that has managed to harness a mysterious and atavistic power, with the aim of hindering the advance of the demons. Behind the group’s action, however, conflicting intentions seem to lurk, making the dividing line between good and evil increasingly difficult to recognize.

Available directly at the opening of this news, the new Shin Megami Tensei V trailer reminds us that the JRPG will be available on Nintendo Switch starting next November 12th. Waiting for Day One, we point out that Atlus also seems to be ready to present important news for the spin-off series of Shein Megami Tensei, with Persona 6 announcement that he may be close.

Vimal Kumar
