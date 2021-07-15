Scarlett Johansson leaves Marvel & the Internet goes crazy because of her deceptively real doppelgänger

After a good 10 years in the MCU, Scarlett Johansson is celebrating her farewell as Black Widow in the solo film of the same name. the Marvel Final Presentation can be seen in the cinema and on Disney+ with VIP access and sheds light on a past chapter of the heroine’s life, which takes place between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Somewhere else, a small sensation is currently taking place, which also has to do with Johansson. loud Comic Book a woman with the username Kate Johansson brings one video after another on TikTok and looks strikingly similar to the Marvel star. But check it out for yourself!

Scarlett Johansson’s doppelgänger could also be starring in Black Widow

Over 6 million followers have the TikTok user can now win for themselves. The reason for the hype is not difficult to understandif you look at some of their many videos. Kate Johansson repeatedly deliberately plays with the resemblance to Scarlett Johansson and slips into selected outfits of the Avengers heroine in her short videos. Here are a few examples for you:

The TikTok sensation is almost cut out of the face of its great role model. If she appeared in Black Widow, he would Differences between Kate Johansson and Scarlett Johansson probably hardly recognizable.

Whether Marvel will also become aware of the TikTok user or seek contact with her is not exactly likely. With Black Widow Scarlett Johansson says goodbye probably finally out of the MCU and will not return again. So for a cameo by Kate Johansson it looks rather bad.

Black Widow on the Podcast

In the current episode of the FILMSTARTS podcast Leinwandliebe the great cinema return of Natasha Romanoff alias Black Widow is discussed. Why this Marvel movie may come a little too late, but is one of the funniest in the MCU, you can find out here:

Canvas Love is the weekly cinema and film podcast of our colleagues from FILMSTARTS.

Are you also so impressed by the Scarlett Johansson doppelgänger?