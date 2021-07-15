Portrait: Reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner wants to become governor in California





Since 2015 she is called Caitlyn Jenner, she was born as William Bruce. Now Jenner wants to become governor of California – and offends many with it.

Celebrities who strive for political office out of nowhere are – especially in the United States – nothing unusual. For example, there was actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was elected governor of California in 2003. Or you can remember the US rapper and now ex-husband of reality TV star Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, who wanted to become the new president of the United States last year. He missed the filing deadline in most states at the time – but that didn’t stop him from choosing himself.

After Kanye West, Caitlyn Jenner now also wants to enter politics

From the Kardashian clan, another family member is now striving for a political career. Caitlyn Jenner, West’s ex-step-mother-in-law, so to speak. (If you can’t see through here anymore – don’t worry, the daughters don’t matter this time.) The 71-year-old Caitlyn Jenner made her candidacy for governor for California public a few days ago. She is challenging incumbent Gavin Newsom, who is threatened with recall because of a birthday dinner with lobbyists in the midst of the pandemic, among other things.

Jenner is not only known as a member of the wealthy family that lives in the television but won Olympic gold in the decathlon in the 70s – as William Bruce Jenner. In the 80s, Jenner, who was born in New York as a man, began the process of gender reassignment. During her transformation phase, she met Kris Kardashian – still as a man. The two married. In June 2015, Jenner announced her new name as a trans woman.









Barack Obama congratulated on gender reassignment

Even the White House congratulated on the completed gender change under Barack Obama. However, the two don’t seem to have much in common: Caitlyn Jenner is a passionate Republican and supported Donald Trump in the 2016 election campaign. Whether the deposed ex-president will now drink in return from a “Caitlyn for California” cup, is doubtful.

His former supporters are more likely to do so. Jenner is said to have met in the spring with the staff who made Trump president in 2016.

LGBTQ community criticizes Caitlyn Jenner

Meanwhile, some Californians still hope Jenner’s governor idea is just a joke. Users comment on social media that the first of April was already a few weeks ago. Especially from the LGBTQ community, the association of homosexuals, bisexuals and transgenders, one hears loud criticism instead of support. The group, to which Jenner counts herself due to her gender change, has little understanding for the partly outdated and conservative views of the 71-year-old. In a recent interview, she discriminated against transsexual girls who, in her opinion, should not participate in girls’ sports. As “biological boys”, they would have an advantage.

