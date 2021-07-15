Piste ski tour on the Jenner – Mountain experience Berchtesgaden Blog

So far, I have always walked over Hochbahn and Königsbergalm when I wanted to go to the Jenner with the touring skis. Yesterday I climbed the slope of the ski resort for the first time. So at least from the middle station.

Because of Corona, there is no operation of the Jennerbahn this winter, which means that there is no slope preparation. The entire Jenner ski area is a free ski area, there are no protections against avalanches or other protective measures. Avalanche blasts take place only sporadically. So the same precautions apply as everywhere in open terrain. Avalanche beepers, probe and shovel are also essential in the backpack on a ski tour on the Jenner.

I start at the parking lot Hinterbrand and walk the well-known path in the direction of Jenner. Numerous tourers are already on the way, some climb over the Krautkaser slope. I go on and cross the middle station of the Jennerbahn.

I climb over the Jennerwiese, partly on a groomed track, partly in groomed serpentines.

I quickly reach the hollow path. Here a sign points out the avalanche danger in this area.

I quickly walk along the shady hollow path until I get back into the sun shortly before Klausmaxei, the mountain restaurant Mitterkaser-Alm.





The entire boiler above the Mitterkaser is in the sun. Many tourers branch off to the left and continue in the direction of Stahlhaus, Schneibstein and kleine Reib’n. Today I am very comfortable on the road and go up to the right.













The destination of my ski tour is already in sight: the mountain station of the Jennerbahn.

This is where I finish the ascent. Although it leads a ski track further towards the summit, I can not assess the avalanche danger on the steep summit slope. So I prefer to do without the deep view to the Königssee from the Jenner summit.

Instead, I look for a nice place in the sun and make an extensive snack. I dragged up enough to eat and drink.

By the way: From next Saturday there will be food and drink to go at the Jenneralm, the gastronomy at the mountain station from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. So you don’t have to carry a snack up on the Jenner.

The conditions for the descent are still very good. Of course, you will hardly find any untracked slopes on the Jenner, but also the tracked snow can be driven well. Especially in the area above the Mitterkaser. On the Jennerwiesen the snow is noticeably heavier.

If you are on the road at the Jenner on the weekend, then stop by the Dr.-Hugo-Beck-Haus. Host Patrick is there for you from 12 noon to 4 pm and also offers food and drinks to-go.

The Jenner is simply a great ski mountain. Your Sepp