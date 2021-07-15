Overview: Episode Count of Summer Anime 2021

Most of the new anime series in the summer season 2021 have started! In keeping with this, the number of episodes has already been confirmed for many titles. So that you do not lose track, we summarize all the information here again for you.

New series in summer 2021

The first table is about the series that have only started this season. Here the majority consists of the usual 12 to 13 episodes. Exceptions are, for example, the Ecchi series »Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory« and the second season of the new adaptation of »Higurashi: When They Cry«.

We will expand the table as soon as the number of episodes of the remaining series is determined. You can find out which anime is shown at which provider in our simulcast guide.

anime episodes Drug Store in Another World 12 Fena: Pirate Princess 12 Getter Robo Arc 13 Girlfriend, Girlfriend 12 Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU 15 How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom 13 I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season 2 12 IDOLiSH7: Third BEAT! 13 Kageki Shojo!! 13 Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan 13 Love Live! superstar!! 12 Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S 12 + OVA Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory 10 My Next Life as a Villainess X 12 Peach Boy Riverside 12 RE-MAIN 12 Remake Our Life! 12 Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles 12 Sonny Boy 12 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Part 2 12 The aquatope on white sand 24 The Detective is Already Dead 12 The Duke of Death and His Maid 12 The Dungeon of Black Company 12 The Honor at Magic High School 13 The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace 11 TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy- 12 TSUKIPRO THE ANIMATION 2 13

Number of Cours confirmed

For the following series, the concrete number of episodes has not yet been confirmed, but the number of cours (three months each). »Split-2-Cour« means that the series will be paused after three months, while »2-Cour« means that the series will be broadcast for six months at a time.









anime episodes The Case Study of Vanitas Split-2-Cour The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! 2-Cour

Continuing series

The series in this table have been broadcast on Japanese television for a long time and will continue with new episodes in the summer of 2021.

anime episodes Bakugan: Geogan Rising 52 Blue Reflection Ray 24 Digimon Adventure: (2020) 66 Eden’s Zero 25 Kingdom Season 3 26 Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House 12 My Hero Academia Season 5 25 Shaman King (2021) 52 To Your Eternity 20 Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 2 21

.

No information yet

For the series listed below, there is still no information on the number of episodes, either because they have not yet started, or because you can not yet pre-order all Blu-ray volumes in Japan. The list is for the completeness of this article.

Confirmed information can be expected for most series over the next few days and will then be added to the first table. Check back regularly!

anime episodes Battle Game in 5 Seconds ? D_Cide DreamIng The Animation ? Magia Record II – The Eve of Awakening ? Night Head 2041 ? Scarlet Nexus ? Theatre of Darkness: Yamishibai 9 ? Tokyo Revengers 24*

* Unconfirmed rumor or leak.

As of July 12, 2021, 4:50 p.m.

Data sources: Official websites, AniList, MyAnimeList, LiveChaRt

Cover photo: The Honor at Magic High School (©2021 Tsutomu Sato/Yu Mori/KADOKAWA CORPORATION/THE HONOR AT MAGIC HIGH SCHOOL COMMITTEE)