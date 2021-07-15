Thursday, July 15, 2021
Kylie Jenner: Who doesn’t sunbathe standing up? – People

By Arjun Sethi
Who doesn’t know: As soon as the first rays of sunshine come out, you like to free yourself a bit.

A very prominent sun worshipper is Kylie Jenner (23). However, she has her very own way of sunbathing. Standing!

Who needs a sun lounger – apparently the younger sister of Kim Kardashian (40) has thought here.

On Instagram, she posted a photo showing her in a skimpy crochet bikini in front of a huge pool. With her hands parked under her breasts, Kylie throws her head into her neck – the breast sizzling is done.

splendid! And probably also wonderfully uncomfortable. At least if a woman sunbathes like this in the long run.





Kylie Jenner apparently likes to support her breasts with her hands. Not only pool, but also on the red carpet. Just like here at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2020

Kylie Jenner likes to capture what she has. Not only by the pool, but also on the red carpet, as here at the Oscar party of Vanity Fair in February 2020Photo: Ian West/dpa

But what does the 23-year-old not do everything to her 226 million (!) Keeping Instagram fans happy? The main thing is that the look, the light and the pose are right.

Whether you sunbathe like that or not, her fans celebrate Kylie’s sunny snapshot, thanking her sun goddess for the hot photo. The Jenner just knows how the Instagram bunny runs …

