Thursday, July 15, 2021
Kris Jenner:: This is how Kim Kardashian performs as a new single

By Arjun Sethi
Reality star Kim Kardashian (40) and rapper Kanye West (43) were a couple for almost nine years, and in May 2014 they said “I do”. Now their marriage is broken, Kim has filed for divorce. According to the divorce documents, they want to share custody of their children North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (3) and Psalm (1). This was reported by “thesun.co.uk”. According to the report, the division of the billions in assets had already been largely regulated in the marriage contract.

Sober facts – but how is Kim actually doing? Her mother Kris Jenner (65), head of the Jenner-Kardashian clan, has lost a few words about this on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”. They are full of admiration for their daughter.




Kris Jenner admires her daughter Kim’s zest for action

Kris Jenner first explains that Kim is currently “very busy” – yes, more than that: she can only marvel at how her daughter copes with all the tasks in this situation. Four children, her law studies and a lot of other projects, that demands a lot of respect from her as a mother. And Kris emphasizes: Kim is doing well. … She has a lot of energy, the child.” As a mother, she is really proud of her.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have lived apart

Kim Kardashian herself has not yet commented on the divorce process. In the official documents, as so often, “irreconcilable differences” are cited as the reason for the separation. Insiders should confirm this. According to watson.de, an insider told E! News”, there is no specific trigger for the failure of the marriage. “They just lived apart.”

