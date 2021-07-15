Kris Jenner hints: A baby for Kendall Jenner?

But it looks like Kendall’s fans will be disappointed. Kris Jenner probably only wanted to allo the fact that her daughter had her hands full babysitting the children of her sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian during an episode of the Kardashians’ reality show.

“For a moment I thought Kendall was pregnant, but then I found out she’s nanny, my God, I almost had a cardiac arrest,” one Twitter user wrote. Kendall himself apparently wanted to make sure that no false baby rumors were spread about her. “Mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement!” the Victoria’s Secret model reprimanded his mom in a comment.









Kendall Jenner had On Valentine’s Day a few weeks ago, she confirmed that she was in a relationship with NBA star Devin Booker when she posted a joint photo of herself and the athlete in a story on Instagram. Dating rumors have been circulating about the couple since April last year. A possible relationship between the two was first reported when Jenner and Booker took a road trip from Los Angeles to Arizona together. Since then, there has been a lot of flirting on Instagram. In August last year, the two were spotted cuddling deeply on a beach date.