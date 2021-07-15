Kim Kardashian has suffered from anxiety since the Paris robbery

15. July 2021 – 12:03 clock

Kim Kardashian “hates going out”

September 30, 2016 was to change the life of Kim Kardashian (40) forever. The model was attacked in a Paris hotel by five masked men and held at gunpoint. With the crime, in which jewelry worth about 9 million euros was stolen, the reality TV star has not yet finished even today, five years later. In a bonus scene of her show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, the ex-wife of Kanye West (44) now talks about persistent anxiety disorders.

“I’m so freaked out”

The 40-year-old billionaire recalls in the scene the first time she and her now-separated husband leave their €50 million villa in Los Angeles during the pandemic to go out to eat in Malibu. “I’m so freaked out. People tried to walk up to Kanye and talk to him and walk up to me and ask for photos,” Kim tells her younger sister Khloé, 37. “No, no, no! I’m not even remotely coming, unless [Fans] have a selfie stick and want to do it from a meter away,” the mother of four explains her caution, which she compares to a “fear of heights on another level”.

Kim Kardashian suffers from “agoraphobia”







“I feel like I’ve had agoraphobia since my paris robbery,” Kim notes. Agoraphobia is the fear of certain situations such as driving a bus, crowds or eating out. As a result, the tendency has developed that the influencer no longer wants to leave her house and “hates to go out”. In addition, Kim is wary of telling anyone her whereabouts, as she has done all the time in the past via Snapchat.

It is believed that the jewelry thieves have become aware of the billionaire entrepreneur. In addition, the traumatic event is said to have been the reason why Kim aspires to a career as a lawyer. In 2024, she wants to take the California bar exam. But the 40-year-old still has to read a few books – she has already rattled through the law exam for the second time.

Watch “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” online on TVNOW