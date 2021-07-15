Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriends duel on Instagram

After Khloé Kardashian posted a picture of herself in the shower on Instagram, her two ex-boyfriends apparently felt compelled to a bizarre showdown.

Over the weekend, Kardashian posted a photo of herself in a bikini on her Instagram profile. Not a surprising motive for a Kardashian, and yet it lured two men from the reserve, who apparently wanted to mark their territory.

Khloé Kardashian: Ex-boyfriends argue on Instagram



Lamar Odom, the ex-husband of the 37-year-old, commented on the snapshot with the words “Hottie”, added fire and heart emojis. Odom and Kardashian were married for six years until it emerged that he had cheated on them several times. The overdose of the professional basketball player in a brothel in Las Vegas in 2015 made headlines. At that time, he and the entrepreneur were still married. Kardashian stayed at his hospital bedside for days. Only later did the full range of his addiction come to the public.

It is therefore not surprising that Odom’s comment is causing a stir among Kardashian’s fans. He made another man from the life of the reality star downright angry: Tristan Thompson, on-off friend of Kardashian, also a professional basketball player and father of their daughter True.

Fans take sides



“God brought you back the first time. Like to play if you want, [aber dann gibt es ] different results,” he replied to Odom.

Thompson hasn’t clogged himself with fame in his relationship with Kardashian either. A few days before the birth of daughter True, pictures came to the public showing him with another woman. It was not to be the last time he cheated on his child’s mother. Thompson’s affairs were also addressed by the Kardashians in their reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.





The fans had the most fun in the bizarre showdown of the Kardashian men. “I’m only here because of the Tristan Lamar Zoff,” one user wrote. “I think it would be better if she went back to Lamar than to Tristan,” said one fan. “Lamar is making Affleck on Ben,” commented one subscriber regarding Affleck’s and Jennifer Lopez’s newly flared up relationship.

