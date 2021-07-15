Kendall Jenner speaks openly with VOGUE about her anxiety

Kendall Jenner talks about her anxiety disorders in the VOGUE video

Fears are the most common psychological ailment

“I remember being very young, suffering from shortness of breath, and going to my mom and telling her that,” Recalls Kendall Jenner in VOGUE’s new four-part video series, “Open Minded.” “In retrospect, I now know that these were obviously anxiety.” The 25-year-old, who is now as successful a model as she is a businesswoman, lifts the veil over her own experiences of anxiety, which affects more than 40 million adults in the U.S. alone and is now considered the most common mental illness not only there – a development that has increased during the Covid-19 pandemic.

How Kendall Jenner faces her fear

In the first episode, Jenner sits down with Dr. Ramani Durvasula to talk about social anxiety and address everything from how to face the disorder and communicate openly about it, to how to deal with the symptoms, which can range from insomnia to palpitations and shortness of breath. “One of the most important things, I think, is destigmatizing all mental health issues, especially anxiety, because a lot of people think they’re alone with it,” the Los Angeles-based clinical psychologist tells Jenner. “Fear is like a magnifying glass. It only magnifies the bad things – every little problem, every little die and that… What we’re essentially trying to do is take that magnifying glass and turn it into a normal lens.”









Kendall Jenner’s commitment requires courage

Of course, such honesty also requires courage and scares Jenner. But after years in the spotlight, she takes it easy as a professional: “It’s [werden] People come and say, ‘What should she be worried about? What should she be afraid of?’ And I’ll never sit here and say I’m not lucky… [aber] at the end of the day, I am still a human being. And no matter what someone has or doesn’t have, it doesn’t mean that he or she doesn’t have feelings and emotions in real life.”

Above you can see Kendall Jenner in the first episode of “Open Minded”.

This article was originally published on Vogue.com.