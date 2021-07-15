Kendall Jenner in a mini bikini – feet off the table! – People

On a huge terrace, model Kendall Jenner (25) can go well again.

Wet hair, wet skin and a mini bikini. But what is that? The younger sister of Kim Kardashian (40) wears cowboy boots for the bathing look!

Completely without comment, Kendall posted three wonderful relax photos on her Instagram account. On a bright armchair, the model made herself comfortable after cooling off and her fans were a bit jealous.

Here you will find content from Instagram To interact with or display content from Instagram and other social networks, you need

we give your consent.





Enable social networks



The sun, this environment, these abdominal muscles. Kendall seems to be living a life that many others can only dream of. But even with the 25-year-old, who belongs to the famous and wealthy Kardashian clan, not all that glitters is gold.

Just recently, in the middle of the night, a stalker broke into her los Angeles property – and climbed naked into her pool. The police arrested the man for trespassing, but released him a few hours later.

There are moments when the model can switch off and let her soul dangle, but just right.

There is only one thing you would like to shout to her: Girl, take the messengers off the table!