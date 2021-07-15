Thursday, July 15, 2021
HomeNewsKendall Jenner in a mini bikini - feet off the table! -...
News

Kendall Jenner in a mini bikini – feet off the table! – People

By Arjun Sethi
0
86




On a huge terrace, model Kendall Jenner (25) can go well again.

Wet hair, wet skin and a mini bikini. But what is that? The younger sister of Kim Kardashian (40) wears cowboy boots for the bathing look!

Completely without comment, Kendall posted three wonderful relax photos on her Instagram account. On a bright armchair, the model made herself comfortable after cooling off and her fans were a bit jealous.

Here you will find content from Instagram

To interact with or display content from Instagram and other social networks, you need
we give your consent.




The sun, this environment, these abdominal muscles. Kendall seems to be living a life that many others can only dream of. But even with the 25-year-old, who belongs to the famous and wealthy Kardashian clan, not all that glitters is gold.

Just recently, in the middle of the night, a stalker broke into her los Angeles property – and climbed naked into her pool. The police arrested the man for trespassing, but released him a few hours later.

There are moments when the model can switch off and let her soul dangle, but just right.

There is only one thing you would like to shout to her: Girl, take the messengers off the table!

Previous articleConversations with Trump staff: Does Caitlyn Jenner want to be governor?
Next articleAfter pool round at Kendall’s: Jenner stalker caught in front of Kylie’s house
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv