Thursday, July 15, 2021
Kendall Jenner already wears the must-have of the hour – an (almost belly-free) top

By Arjun Sethi
This look by Kendall Jenner proves that shortened tops will accompany us for the coming months

At the latest a look at the red carpet of the Oscars showed that this season we are showing more skin again. From Zendaya to Carey Mulligan to Andra Day, belly-free designs were omnipresent at the 93rd Academy Awards. Kendall Jenner shows us how good crop tops look beyond the red carpet with this cool look.

The model wears an oversized blazer in beige from the cult label “The Frankie Shop” (the New York label regularly inspires with the “most instagrammable” It-Pieces) and combines this with a shortened top. Neither long nor completely belly-free, this is the must-have of the hour and we love it. After all, nothing goes beyond a wardrobe essential that can be styled so casually. The style secret of this combination? Part youthful look, part business appeal, a short-cut top to a striking blazer provides just the right balance to create a nonchate statement style. Casually luxurious slingback sandals, as in Kendall Jenner’s case of Bottega Veneta, give the outfit the finishing touches.




