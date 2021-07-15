Keeping up with Caitlyn – Will Jenner soon become Governor of California?

She was already a successful Olympic decathlete, reality TV star (“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”) and transgender activist: Now Caitlyn Jenner (71) may want to become governor of California.

The 71-year-old Republican had spoken with Dave Rexrode, the executive director of the Association of Republican Governors, about a possible candidacy. This was confirmed by the organization.

Currently, California is governed by Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom (53). But he will probably have to face a vote on his recall this year.

The background is, among other things, the criticism of his corona management. If more than 50 percent of voters vote to vote Out Newsom, one of a presumed large number of challengers could succeed him.













California Governor Newsom is not having an easy time convincing the electorate right now.Photo: JUSTIN SULLIVAN/AFP



Victory already possible with 20 percent of the votes

Due to the many candidates, someone like Caitlyn Jenner could win with 20 percent of the vote, according to experts. In a regular election in Democratic California, on the other hand, a Republican would have significantly fewer chances.

Arnold Schwarzenegger (73) also used his fame in 2003 to become governor of California through such a so-called recall election. Jenner’s advisers include former President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale, Republican strategist Ryan Erwin and fundraiser Caroline Wren.

Jenner outed as transgender in 2015

Jenner himself supported Donald Trump in 2016, but later criticized him for his administration’s transgender policies, among other things. In 2015, she announced that she was a trans woman.

In 1976 she won the Olympic gold medal in the decathlon and was married to Kris Kardashian and has daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

