Jennifer Aniston’s ex remembers the relationship

As part of a preview of the “Vice TV” format “Dark Side of the ’90s”, the glasses wearer takes a look into his past with the dreadlocks. Adam reveals that he was at the Viper Room, a nightclub in Los Angeles, night after night. Friends lit the fire between Jennifer and him – with the help of a little trick.

“Friends lied to me and said she had taken a look at me a bit. The same friends lied to Jennifer and said I had fallen in love with her,” Adam recalls. But wasn’t he intimidated by the “Friends” star after the trick of his “Friends”? The musician says surprisingly: “I had no idea who she was. I was on tour while ‘Friends’ was running. I had never seen the show.” Well, ignorance may sometimes be a blessing after all.









And how was the “secret” star then? “Really nice, really funny, really pretty,” Adam flatters his ex. He and Jennifer started going out in 1995. It didn’t last long. But the fame of the “The Morning Show” actress is unbroken. And nowadays Adam hopefully recognizes them even when he is not “on the road” and watching TV. (nos)