Injunction: Kendall Jenner’s Stalker: Arrest in front of Kylie Jenner’s house – Entertainment

Friday, July 16, 2021
Injunction: Kendall Jenner's Stalker: Arrest in front of Kylie Jenner's house

By Arjun Sethi
Kendall Jenner’s (l.) stalker was arrested in front of her sister Kylie Jenner’s house. Photo: DFree / Shutterstock


Kendall Jenner’s stalker, who was arrested after a dip in her pool, apparently also had her sister Kylie Jenner in his sights.

The stalker, who was arrested earlier this week after swimming illegally in Kendall Jenner’s (25) pool, was released from prison – due to Corona rules, he only had to stay for six hours. Apparently, he immediately buttoned up the next family member: Kendall’s youngest sister Kylie Jenner (23). As “TMZ” reports, citing the court documents, the 27-year-old stalker appeared a day and a half after his release at Kylie’s guarded property, where he was also arrested again on Tuesday for stalking.




Kendall Jenner also describes the stalker’s alleged criminal past in the documents, claiming he was arrested for kidnapping and has photos of her on his social media pages. She says she is afraid for her safety. The injunction against the 27-year-old, according to which he must stay at least 100 yards (about 90 meters) away from Kendall Jenner, now also protects Kylie and the mother of the two, Kris Jenner (65, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”).

The main thing is that the colors fit!

The US model from the reality TV clan, however, is completely unimpressed on Instagram. In the stories, Kendall Jenner posted her fingernails painted to match Easter. The influencer and wealthy entrepreneur Kylie Jenner also presents her styling in her stories: In a neon orange-colored two-piece, she shows herself in a plane.





Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
