Injunction: Kendall Jenner’s Stalker: Arrest in front of Kylie Jenner’s house – Entertainment

Kendall Jenner’s stalker, who was arrested after a dip in her pool, apparently also had her sister Kylie Jenner in his sights.

The stalker, who was arrested earlier this week after swimming illegally in Kendall Jenner’s (25) pool, was released from prison – due to Corona rules, he only had to stay for six hours. Apparently, he immediately buttoned up the next family member: Kendall’s youngest sister Kylie Jenner (23). As “TMZ” reports, citing the court documents, the 27-year-old stalker appeared a day and a half after his release at Kylie’s guarded property, where he was also arrested again on Tuesday for stalking.









Kendall Jenner also describes the stalker’s alleged criminal past in the documents, claiming he was arrested for kidnapping and has photos of her on his social media pages. She says she is afraid for her safety. The injunction against the 27-year-old, according to which he must stay at least 100 yards (about 90 meters) away from Kendall Jenner, now also protects Kylie and the mother of the two, Kris Jenner (65, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”).

