Thursday, July 15, 2021
HomeNewsConversations with Trump staff: Does Caitlyn Jenner want to be governor?
News

Conversations with Trump staff: Does Caitlyn Jenner want to be governor?

By Arjun Sethi
0
93




Thursday, 08 April 2021

Conversations with Trump staff
Does Caitlyn Jenner want to be governor?

From the Olympics to the reality TV business to politics? Allegedly, Caitlyn Jenner is aiming for the office of Governor of California. For this, the 71-year-old Republican is already meeting with key people who once made Donald Trump president.

Is Caitlyn Jenner, another TV personality, going into politics? The star of the reality TV series “I Am Cait” and “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is reportedly seeking a prestigious office – that as governor of the US state of California. This is reported by the US news site “Axios” and refers to several independent sources from Jenner’s environment.

Accordingly, Jenner has clear ideas about how a possible candidacy should ultimately result in the election to the governor. For example, she has made contact with former employees of former President Donald Trump, who had already helped in 2016 to make the entrepreneur and reality star the most powerful man in the world.




Although Jenner is a member of the LGBTQ community, she identifies politically with the conservative Republicans. In 2016, for example, she joked that she had more trouble coming out as a Republican than as a transsexual. Currently, democrat Gavin Newsom is the incumbent governor of California, he was elected to office in January 2019.

Will the office become vacant earlier than expected?

In principle, the term is four years, but there are currently efforts by the Conservatives to vote Newsom early because of his immigration and tax policy by so-called recall vote. If the majority of eligible voters vote in favor of removal, Jenner and all other candidates could be eligible for office before 2023.

Caitlyn Jenner was born William Bruce Jenner in 1949. She had a successful athletic career and won the gold medal in the decathlon at the 1976 Olympic Games. In 1981, Jenner married former Elvis lover Linda Thompson. They had two children, Sons Brandon and Brody Jenner. In 1986 they divorced. In April 1991, Jenner and Kris Kardashian married. The ex-wife of star lawyer Robert Kardashian brought her children Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob into the marriage. Kendall was born in 1995 and Kylie Jenner in 1997.

In 2015, Jenner revealed that she was a trans woman. Shortly thereafter, she had a gender reassignment performed. Although her family uses female pronouns when talking about Caitlyn, Kendall and Kylie Jenner still call the 71-year-old “Dad.”

Previous article18-year-old German pushes Kylie Jenner from the throne
Next articleKendall Jenner in a mini bikini – feet off the table! – People
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv