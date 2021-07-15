Conversations with Trump staff: Does Caitlyn Jenner want to be governor?

From the Olympics to the reality TV business to politics? Allegedly, Caitlyn Jenner is aiming for the office of Governor of California. For this, the 71-year-old Republican is already meeting with key people who once made Donald Trump president.

Is Caitlyn Jenner, another TV personality, going into politics? The star of the reality TV series “I Am Cait” and “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is reportedly seeking a prestigious office – that as governor of the US state of California. This is reported by the US news site “Axios” and refers to several independent sources from Jenner’s environment.

Accordingly, Jenner has clear ideas about how a possible candidacy should ultimately result in the election to the governor. For example, she has made contact with former employees of former President Donald Trump, who had already helped in 2016 to make the entrepreneur and reality star the most powerful man in the world.









Although Jenner is a member of the LGBTQ community, she identifies politically with the conservative Republicans. In 2016, for example, she joked that she had more trouble coming out as a Republican than as a transsexual. Currently, democrat Gavin Newsom is the incumbent governor of California, he was elected to office in January 2019.

Will the office become vacant earlier than expected?

In principle, the term is four years, but there are currently efforts by the Conservatives to vote Newsom early because of his immigration and tax policy by so-called recall vote. If the majority of eligible voters vote in favor of removal, Jenner and all other candidates could be eligible for office before 2023.

Caitlyn Jenner was born William Bruce Jenner in 1949. She had a successful athletic career and won the gold medal in the decathlon at the 1976 Olympic Games. In 1981, Jenner married former Elvis lover Linda Thompson. They had two children, Sons Brandon and Brody Jenner. In 1986 they divorced. In April 1991, Jenner and Kris Kardashian married. The ex-wife of star lawyer Robert Kardashian brought her children Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob into the marriage. Kendall was born in 1995 and Kylie Jenner in 1997.

In 2015, Jenner revealed that she was a trans woman. Shortly thereafter, she had a gender reassignment performed. Although her family uses female pronouns when talking about Caitlyn, Kendall and Kylie Jenner still call the 71-year-old “Dad.”