Friday, July 16, 2021
Completely relaxed: Bella Thorne and fiancé go on holiday at the lake

By Arjun Sethi
They enjoy their love to the fullest! Bella Thorne (23) made quite pleasing headlines in March of this year: The actress and her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo (28) will soon get married! Since it has become a bit quieter around the couple – but the feelings of the two have by no means subsided, on the contrary: Bella and Benji took a romantic trip to Italy to a lake!

To be precise, paparazzi caught the two on Thursday with Bellas Sister Kaili and friends at Lake Como. Together, the group spent a relaxing day on a small boat. Especially the “Blended” actress and her fiancé seemed inseparable. Holding hands and totally in love, the two left the watercraft together and strolled along the jetty.

The fact that the two like to travel together had already been proven several times last year. On a trip to Rome, the couple had hardly been able to keep their hands off each other. What teenagers in love were like Bella and Benji strolling through the streets of the Italian capital. Obviously, the two have a soft spot for “Bella Italia”.

Benjamin Mascolo and Bella Thorne, March 2021
Bella Thorne with her fiancé Benjamin Mascolo
Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo

