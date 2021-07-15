Cardi B and Offset spend a quarter of a million on Kulture’s birthday gift

On the occasion of their daughter Kulture’s third birthday, Cardi B and Offset were extremely generous. In addition to a large themed birthday party, there was also a gift worth over 250,000 US dollars (the equivalent of around 212,000 euros).

Under the theme of fairy tales and princesses, the birthday of the now three-year-old was celebrated in a big way. In addition to luxurious dresses and rooms, there was, among other things, a whole petting zoo for the birthday child and her guests. Also with the gifts, the power couple of rap decided not to be stingy. For example, Offset gave his daughter a watch by Richard Mille (also known as Richard Millie in rap), the value of which is estimated at a quarter of a million US dollars.

Similar to her second birthday, Cardi B also gifted Kulture with a diamond-studded necklace by designer Elliot Elianette, which is said to cost 100,000 US dollars (about 84,000 euros). The 28-year-old shared the birthday party on her Instagram account and showed that her daughter was driven up in a carriage, among other things, and that the rapper had organized actors in costumes to match the theme. Meanwhile, Cardi B and Offset are expecting their second child.

The two rappers also have a lot to celebrate musically. Offset released their album CULTURE III with Migos in June, which also includes the single “Type Sh*t” with wife Cardi B.