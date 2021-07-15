Friday, July 16, 2021
HomeNewsCardi B and Offset spend a quarter of a million on Kulture's...
News

Cardi B and Offset spend a quarter of a million on Kulture’s birthday gift

By Arjun Sethi
0
104




Cardi B and Offset spend a quarter of a million on Kulture’s birthday gift


Cardi B& Offset throw a big birthday party for kulture

Photo: WireImage, Picasa. All rights reserved.




On the occasion of their daughter Kulture’s third birthday, Cardi B and Offset were extremely generous. In addition to a large themed birthday party, there was also a gift worth over 250,000 US dollars (the equivalent of around 212,000 euros).

Richard Mille petting zoo and watch

Under the theme of fairy tales and princesses, the birthday of the now three-year-old was celebrated in a big way. In addition to luxurious dresses and rooms, there was, among other things, a whole petting zoo for the birthday child and her guests. Also with the gifts, the power couple of rap decided not to be stingy. For example, Offset gave his daughter a watch by Richard Mille (also known as Richard Millie in rap), the value of which is estimated at a quarter of a million US dollars.

Similar to her second birthday, Cardi B also gifted Kulture with a diamond-studded necklace by designer Elliot Elianette, which is said to cost 100,000 US dollars (about 84,000 euros). The 28-year-old shared the birthday party on her Instagram account and showed that her daughter was driven up in a carriage, among other things, and that the rapper had organized actors in costumes to match the theme. Meanwhile, Cardi B and Offset are expecting their second child.

The two rappers also have a lot to celebrate musically. Offset released their album CULTURE III with Migos in June, which also includes the single “Type Sh*t” with wife Cardi B.


Previous articleJennifer Aniston’s best hairstyles • WOMAN. at
Next articleBillie Eilish reacts to fan criticism of her permissiveness: “Can I go”
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv