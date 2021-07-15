Caitlyn Jenner wants to be Governor of California

Caitlyn Jenner plans to move to Sacramento. After rumors of a bid for governor of California, the reality actress on Friday confirmed the plan to run in a possible removal of Democratic incumbent Gavin Newsom. “I’m in! California is worth every effort,” the seventy-one-year-old tweeted, sharing that she had submitted the required documents. Jenner, a Republican, is supported by pollster Tony Fabrizio and fundraiser Caroline Wren, among others, both of whom worked for Donald Trump. Jenner has long been one of the former president’s supporters. However, the relationship is said to have cooled in recent years due to different approaches to social policy.

Jenner, who lived as a man until 2015, became known as a reality actor after a career as a decathlete with a gold medal at the 1976 Olympic Games. In the series “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, she raised under her birth name Bruce stepdaughters Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, the children of her wife Kris from a previous relationship. The couple also had two other children, models and entrepreneurs Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

After confessing six years ago to live as a woman in the future, Jenner was in front of the camera for her own reality show “I Am Cait”. Since the divorce from Kris Jenner, she has lived with transgender model Sophia Hutchins in Malibu. “I’ve been at home in California for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that everyone here could turn their dreams into reality. But over the past decade, we’ve seen a party tarnish the glory of the Golden State because its policies are more important than progress, and because it puts the interests of some groups above those of the people,” Jenner alluded to failures of Newsom and the Democratic Party in her bid for governor.









Jenner isn’t the first to take the plunge from Hollywood to Sacramento. When Governor Gray Davis was deposed in 2003 in a so-called recall, the native Austrian Arnold Schwarzenegger, until then known as a bodybuilder as well as from action films such as “Terminator” and “Eraser”, succeeded him.





