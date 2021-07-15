Caitlyn Jenner speaks out against trans girls in girls’ sports

It is one of the central issues in the culture war of American conservatives: Several US states have introduced laws in recent weeks to prohibit trans women and girls from competing against biological women and girls in sports competitions. Now trans woman and activist Caitlyn Jenner has also commented on it.

“It’s a question of fairness,” said the 71-year-old when asked about it in a parking lot to the TMZ website. That’s why I’m against organic boys who are trans being allowed to compete in girls’ sports at school.” This is “just not fair,” Jenner said.

She then took to Twitter, shared the article about herself and wrote: “I didn’t expect to be asked this question when I got my coffee on Saturday morning, but I stand by what I said. It’s about fairness, and we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools.”

Jenner wants to be governor of California

At the beginning of April, Jenner announced that she would run for governor of California. She is a Republican and supported Donald Trump’s US election campaign in 2016.

Caitlyn Jenner was born Bruce Jenner in 1949. As a man, she took part in the 1976 Olympics, winning the gold medal in the decathlon. She became a reality star through the TV show »Keeping Up With The Kardashians«. In 2015, Jenner announced she was a trans woman.



