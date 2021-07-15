“Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson has that future in the MCU · KINO.de

Actually, “Black Widow” means the end for Scarlett Johansson in the MCU. However, Marvel boss Kevin Feige hopes for further cooperation.

– Warning: Spoilers for “Avengers: Endgame” follow! –

The launch of “Black Widow” also means the end of Scarlett Johansson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). After all, Natasha Romanoff sacrificed herself for her friends in “Avengers: Endgame.” The solo film of the superheroine therefore takes place shortly after the events of “The First Avenger: Civil War”. Although Johansson’s journey as Black Widow is actually over, Marvel boss closes Kevin Feige that he will continue to work with the actress.

Before “Black Widow” was released in theaters on July 8, 2021 after several postponements, Feige Entertainment gave an interview to Tonight and explained that he hopes to continue collaborating with the actress in the future:

“Marvel is always about new beginnings and Scarlett Johansson is just a wonderful partner for us. She was the producer of this film. She was the one who brought us our great director, Cate Shortland, and I’m looking forward to continue to cooperate with it in any wayif we’re lucky.”

This is how it could go on with “Black Widow”

Since Johansson was also involved as a producer on “Black Widow” and only made sure that Cate Shortland agreed to take over the direction after initial cancellations, it could be that the actress will be increasingly found behind the camera. Maybe even as the director of a Marvel project.

Should “Black Widow 2” actually come, it will certainly not be Johansson who will be the eponymous heroine, but her co-actress Florence Pugh. In the Marvel film, she plays Yelena Belova, a sister character of Natasha, who was also trained as a secret agent and could easily succeed her.

But since a lot is possible in the MCU, Scarlett Johansson could also appear elsewhere as Black Widow. Conceivable, for example, would be an appearance in the animated series “Marvel’s What if…?”, the first season of which starts on August 11, 2021 on Disney+.

