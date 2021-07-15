Angelina Jolie: Professional separation from Brad Pitt is not fast enough for her

Angelina Jolie also wants to part with her ex Brad Pitt as soon as possible and has now taken appropriate steps.

Angelina Jolie, 46, apparently wants absolutely nothing to do with her ex Brad Pitt, 57, in the future. The actress has now applied to the court to be able to sell her shares in the joint winery in France. The Oscar winner can’t wait to monetizing her stake in the company officially named “Nouvel, LLC, Chateau Miraval” in Provence.

Angelina Jolie: She wants to get rid of shares in the winery with Brad Pitt



The shares of both owners – Brad and Angelina – have been temporarily frozen by the court, which automatically happens when divorce proceedings begin. But Angelina can’t wait to get rid of her part of the company and apparently already has a buyer on the line. Jolie wants the court to lift the injunction of the sale as soon as possible. The actress claims she previously contacted Pitt’s legal team, but the decision apparently doesn’t go fast enough for her. Therefore, she has now called in the court and officially requested the lifting of the ban, according to “TMZ”.









At this point, our editorial team has content from Instagram

integrated. Due to your privacy settings, this content has not been loaded to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to view. These providers

may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider.

Further information can be found in the data protection information.

Separate paths at all levels



In the court documents, Jolie adds that she fears her potential buyer could jump off if the assets remain frozen for longer. Pitt and Jolie bought the winery in 2011 for $60 million – the equivalent of about 51 million euros – and their wine business has been booming ever since. What the winery is worth today is not known, but the value is likely to have increased significantly.





Another chapter of the protracted legal disputes between the former dream couple of Hollywood in the divorce war and custody battle for their six children. The actress had filed for divorce in 2016. In May of this year, it was announced that Brad Pitt had been granted 50/50 shared custody of the five minor children. A bitter pill for Jolie, who hoped to claim sole custody of their children. But she also wants to take legal action against this decision.

Sources used: tmz.com, dailymail.co.uk

Gala Los Angeles