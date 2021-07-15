After pool round at Kendall’s: Jenner stalker caught in front of Kylie’s house

The Jenner clan has a real stalker problem. After a 27-year-old first gained unauthorized access to Kendall’s house, sister Kylie Jenner became a victim of the stalker a few days later. Now the injunction is even being extended.

The stalker, who was arrested earlier this week after swimming illegally in Kendall Jenner’s pool, is free again. Due to Corona rules, he was released just six hours after his arrest. Apparently, he then buttoned up the next family member: Kendall’s youngest sister Kylie Jenner. As “TMZ” reports, citing the court documents, the 27-year-old stalker appeared a day and a half after his release at Kylie’s guarded property, where he was also arrested again on Tuesday for stalking.









Kendall Jenner also describes the stalker’s alleged criminal past in the documents, claiming he was arrested for kidnapping and has photos of her on his social media pages. She says she is afraid for her safety. The injunction against the 27-year-old, according to which he must stay at least 100 yards (about 90 meters) away from Kendall Jenner, now also protects Kylie and the mother of the two, Kris Jenner.

The US model from the reality TV clan, however, is completely unimpressed on Instagram. In the stories, Kendall Jenner posted her fingernails painted to match Easter. The influencer and wealthy entrepreneur Kylie Jenner also presents her styling in her stories: In a neon orange-colored two-piece, she shows herself in a plane.

The 25-Year-old is now said to have decided to leave her home in Beverly Hills, without plans to return there, as “TMZ” reported, citing insiders. They explained the move by saying that the risk had become too great, even though Jenner had apparently increased her armed security team. Security personnel should also protect them in their new, safe place of residence. Whether the top model sells the house, seems to be still unclear.