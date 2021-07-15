18-year-old German pushes Kylie Jenner from the throne



His father’s drugstore shares now make Kevin David Lehmann the world’s youngest billionaire, according to Forbes. Who he is, however, no one knows.

The world’s youngest billionaire is neither from the US nor from China. In fact, he comes from Germany: 18-year-old Kevin David Lehmann. According to the business magazine Forbes, he joins a handful of other teenagers in this glamorous ranking. A total of 3.3 billion US dollars it is said to be heavy. Lehmann has thus pushed the social media celebrity and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner from the throne. She has led the ranking before. However, Kevin David Lehmann has very little in common with the American celebrity. Lives could hardly be more different.

World's youngest billionaire remains unrecognized









In contrast to the 23-year-old influencer, Lehmann is a completely invisible person: There is neither a social media profile, nor could Forbes find a photo of him. The German follows in the footsteps of his father, who has contributed significantly to the success of the boy and also keeps a low profile. Günther Lehmann had already transferred his shares in the drugstore brand DM to his son when he was 14 years old. Until he came of age, the assets were managed by a trustee. At the age of 18, Kevin David Lehmann now has full access to the shares.

There are also other heirs from large companies in second to fourth place on Forbes’ list of the youngest billionaires: In second place is Wang Zelong, the heir to a chemical company. In third and fourth place are Alexandra and Katharina Andresen, who have received large shares in an investment company. Only in fifth place is the first self-made billionaire in the ranking: The 26-year-old American Austin Russel is the founder of Luminar Technologies, a company that develops hardware and software for autonomous driving.

Both Günther Lehmann and his son Kevin David Lehmann are not actively involved in the company business of the drugstore chain DM, according to a report published in 2017 by Wirtschaftswoche. Günther Lehmann had acquired a total of 50 percent of the shares in the drugstore chain in 1974. At the time, founder Götz Werner had just opened his second branch. The financial injection of the Lehmanns helped Werner to expand. Today, with around 3,700 branches and 62,000 employees, DM is one of the largest drugstore groups in Europe. The investment has thus paid off enormously.

