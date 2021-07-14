Thursday, July 15, 2021
With Katy Perry and Hailey Bieber: Kendall Jenner Celebrates Tequila Launch Party with Many Stars – Entertainment

By Arjun Sethi
Kendall Jenner, here in 2019, has launched her own tequila brand. Photo: Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock.com


Kendall Jenner has just launched her own tequila on the US market, so it had to be celebrated – with family and numerous celebrity friends.

A number of stars have celebrated the launch of their new tequila brand with Kendall Jenner (25), which is currently only sold in California and online. However, the spirit is expected to conquer further markets in the USA in the summer. The model celebrated the start with a big party, as the “New York Post” reports.

Kardashian-Jenner clan and celebrity friends

Accordingly, it went together with her mother Kris Jenner (65), Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner (23) and the half-sisters Kim (40) and Khloé Kardashian (36) as well as model Hailey Bieber (24) and singer Katy Perry (36) first to a restaurant in Los Angeles, where a 5-star menu was waiting for the guests.




Afterwards they went to a bar where games were played and tequila drinks were served. According to the report, model Winnie Harlow (26), singer Chris Brown (32), actor Jaden Smith (22) and rappers Quavo (30) and Takeoff (26) from the group Migos also mingled with the people.

Criticism for advertising campaign

On social media, meanwhile, criticism of Jenner’s advertising campaign for the brand with pictures of himself and harvest workers in Mexico had become loud. For the promo pictures, Jenner posed in jeans, tank top and cowboy hat on the back of a pick-up truck or on a horse. Other pictures showed workers. Users accused the model of cultural appropriation. She uses stereotypes about Mexican farmers, it was said, among other things, on Twitter. On Instagram, she had quickly turned off the comment function.





