Kylie Jenner reveals sad reason for her lip fillers

Her artificially sprayed lips are literally her capital: Kim Kardashian’s half-sister earns a fortune with her cosmetics line. Popular with fans and influencers are especially the lipsticks that Jenner sells. Not least because she herself is the best figurehead for the marketing of the lipsticks she co-designed.

The hype surrounding Kylie Jenner’s lips has long since become a questionable trend. Numerous young girls emulate the entrepreneur and also let themselves be given questionable lip fillers. But as Jenner now reveals, she herself began to inject her lips out of lack of self-esteem.









Klyie Jenner reveals why she had her lips injected

Kylie Jenner has now admitted that she has decided to get lip fillers after being ridiculed for her kissing skills. In the Reunion show of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” “The Final Curtain Part 1”, the 23-year-old revealed: “My love of make-up began with my insecurity with my lips. And I never thought about it until I had one of my first kisses.”

“A guy said to me, ‘Oh my God, you’re such a good kisser, but you have such little lips,'” the makeup mogul recalled the experience. “And then, from then on… from then on I felt… unnküsible.”