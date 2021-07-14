Kylie Jenner is pregnant again

30. June 2021 – 12:24 clock

Kylie’s fans speculate about another baby

Is Kylie Jenner hiding something? After the love comeback with ex Travis Scott (29), some of her fans now firmly believe that the two are also expecting a second child. Her watchful followers have found some clues that point to a new pregnancy of the 23-year-old.

Does sushi reveal Kylie’s secret?

It’s just a small post with a big impact on Kylie Jenner’s fans. A few days ago, the Kardashian sister posted a snapshot of her food. Nothing special at first, but one small detail caught the watchful eye of a follower: Instead of raw fish, Kylie opted for exclusively vegetarian sushi with avocado. And that can only mean one thing: “Kylie eats sushi without fish… she’s pregnant,” he tweeted shortly afterwards, and many fans immediately agreed with the comment.

Kylie Jenner spurns alcohol







A week earlier, there was similar speculation on Twitter. Attentive viewers had noticed in the reunion special of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” that Kylie was the only one who did not drink a tequila shot, even though she already had the glass in her hand. The fans also see this as a clear indication.

Kylie Jenner was apparently once secretly pregnant

But it could be that it remains until the end with these small clues. Already with daughter Stormi (2), whom she also has with boyfriend Travis, she successfully concealed her pregnancy until the end. She only posted pictures with a baby belly after the birth of her daughter. (udo)

