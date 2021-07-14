Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are a couple again – and have an open relationship

The end of the love confusion?

In the fall of 2019, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott announced their separation. From that moment on, the rumor mill simmered steadily. But now the love confusion of the two seems to have finally come to an end. Acquaintances of Kylie and Travis are said to have told “TMZ” that they are dating again and are in a relationship – and in an open one.

Kylie and Travis want to keep all options open

Apparently, the “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star and the rapper really want to give their love another chance. But Kylie and Travis obviously don’t like monogamy. Instead, the parents of little Stormi (3) should now have an open relationship that allows them to meet other people.







In the video: Which hottie is Kylie Jenner traveling with here?

Maybe this is exactly THE recipe for success that the two on-off candidates have been looking for in vain so far … In any case, we are curious! (ngu)

