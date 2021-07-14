Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber show: This is what BFF dressing 2021 looks like

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber celebrate Stassie’s birthday in a partner look

Last night, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber were out and about in Hollywood to celebrate the 24th birthday of their friend Anastasia Karanikolaou. In the run-up to the party, the two models obviously called each other to coordinate their outfits. The result? Looks where everything revolved around the bra top.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber bring back the BFF partner look

Kendall Jenner wore a groovy, wavy leather set by 16Arlington, which she combined with a white “Cleo” bag from Prada and strappy heels from Bottega Veneta. Hailey Bieber took a more minimalist approach, but opted for the same silhouette in a black bra top and a skirt by Alex Perry, with a crystal mini bag by Jimmy Choo for that certain something.

The cool partner look was a smart move for the two friends, as they knew that there would be a lot of paparazzi at the big party and countless photos would be taken. The looks of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber were coherent, but not cheesy or too intrusive. The BFF-Fit could become the new summer trend – what look do you focus on with your best friend?

Hailey Bieber’s look for shopping:

“Bon Bon” bag made of silver mesh fabric in satin look with crystal handle, 3350 euros, over Jimmychoo.com © PR







Kendall Jenner’s Look:

Shoulder bag “Cleo” made of leather, by Prada, 1950 Euro, over Mytheresa.com © PR

This article originally appeared on Vogue.com