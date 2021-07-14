Hearty melodies and lots of sun on the Jenner

Slowly but surely, the music groups are returning to the stage boards. In the case of the music group »Ruperti-Blosn« from Waging am See, the first performance after a nine-month break did not show any boards, but still snow remnants at an altitude of over 1,800 meters on the Jenner. For the well-known television program »Musik in den Bergen« of the Bavarian Radio, the local musicians Emanuel Fischer (electric guitar), Thomas Pfeffer (electric bass), Simon Loider (accordion), Matthias Haslberger (guitar) and Michael Bernard (drums) performed at the summit station of the Jenner mountain railway. It was a true “home game” for Sepp Renoth from Berchtesgaden, who has been a member of the »Ruperti-Blosn« for many years. Hansi Berger, the »young singing innkeeper« from Ainring with his Styrian harmonica, was also present.









After all participants had already been freshly tested in advance and a comprehensive hygiene concept had been developed by the production team Constantin Entertainment from Ismaning, the recordings could begin. With the Berchtesgaden basin and the Königssee in the background, the musicians presented the title »Summer is coming to Bavaria«. In the most beautiful sunshine and mountain view, the musicians were surrounded by numerous mountain hikers, who followed the recordings with interest and of course did not stingy with applause. Of course, for the numerous onlookers there was not only the title for the TV show to hear. To the delight of the audience, live Oberkrainer music with the well-known »Trumpet Echo« could be heard during a break in filming.

The programme »Music in the Mountains« is expected to be broadcast on Sunday, 3 October, at prime time at 8.15 p.m. on Bavarian Television.

