Hang glider fatally injured on jenner

A 74-year-old hang glider crashed Wednesday afternoon in the Jenner area from a great height. The man from Bischofswiesen was immediately dead. Shortly before 2:30 p.m., several emergency calls were received by the operations center of the police headquarters upper Bavaria South and the integrated control center in Traunstein.

Uncontrolled crash

Witnesses claimed to have seen that a man had fallen out of a dragon and crashed from a great height. The man’s aircraft had also fallen down uncontrollably. A first responder was immediately after the impact at the scene of the accident and was able to show the alarmed emergency forces the way. For the victim, however, any help came too late, the emergency doctor could only determine the death of the 74-year-old.









Police are looking for video recordings of the accident

According to the current state of investigation, the Bischofswiesener was the last of a six-member group to take off from the launch site for hang gliders on the Jenner. In addition to several hang gliders, paragliders were also in the air at the time of the accident, but they took off from a lower take-off site. The Traunstein Criminal Investigation Department is now looking for witnesses to clarify the cause of the crash. The investigators are particularly interested in video recordings of helmet cameras of other air athletes.