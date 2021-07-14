Thursday, July 15, 2021
Caitlyn Jenner has beef with Jimmy Kimmel

By Arjun Sethi
Jimmy Kimmel, Photo: Imago / Zuma Wire
Caitlyn Jenner, Photo: Imago / Cover-Images

06/13/2021 08:51 PM

Caitlyn Jenner is angry with host Jimmy Kimmel after he made quite clear fun of the transgender man wanting to run as California’s gubernatorial candidate. Kimmel is even said to have compared her to former President Donald Trump.

Jimmy Kimmel allowed himself a pretty bad joke when he recently made fun of Caitlyn Jenner on his show “Jimmy Kimmel Live” after her appearance on the talk show “The View”. She had spoken on the program about her planned candidacy for the office of Governor of California.

Kimmel first referred to her as the “Caitlyn Jenner Car-Crashian,” referring to her 2016 car accident, in which she was involved. In the crash, a woman was killed after the SUV Jenner was driving pushed her car into oncoming traffic.


