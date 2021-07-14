Caitlyn Jenner at Press Conference 1: “I’m here to win!”

Reality TV star and transgender activist Caitlyn Jenner, 71, has held her first press conference as a Republican candidate for California governor.

However, she largely failed to gain insights into her political ideas on Friday during her approximately 15-minute appearance in Sacramento.

But she never tired of affirming that she was a serious candidate for the election in mid-September. “I’m here to win!” And: The field of Republican candidates leads her, she explained.

However, there is no independent survey that would prove this!





In 1976, Jenner won the Olympic gold medal in the decathlon. For decades she was successful in the series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and is now an activist for the rights of transgender people. Photo: Noah Berger/AP

She confidently declared that she was better known than all other Republican candidates and even as the Democratic incumbent Gavin Newsom (53). This gives it a great advantage.

Jenner’s solution to the mega-drought

Acting Governor Newsom on Thursday urged citizens to take shorter showers and water green spaces less because of the ongoing “mega-drought” in his U.S. state. He also called on industry, trade and agriculture to save water.

Jenner’s response to the great drought in California: The construction of desalination plants to produce more water. But when and where these plants could be built, she did not say.





This year, too, the extreme heat is leaving its mark: A look at the parched and cracked waterbed of the drought-stricken San Gabriel Reservoir near Azusa, Los Angeles County Photo: –/dpa

Confused statements of a former Trump supporter

Jenner’s candidacy has met with suspicion, especially in the LGBTQ community. Transgender activists hold her against her connections to ex-President Donald Trump (75). In 2016, she supported him, but later reprimanded his government’s transgender policies.

In May, Jenner suddenly surprised with this statement: She finds it unfair when trans girls – i.e. girls who were born as boys – participate in girls’ sports at school. Says a woman of all people who should actually know about the discrimination of transgender people.

Jenner stressed on Friday that she did not want Trump’s support for her campaign at all. She didn’t talk to him about it either.

“Obviously she doesn’t need it either,” commented a trans woman on Twitter. “She has clearly shown her attitude towards our community more than once! Go home!” But giving up is out of the question for the 71-year-old. She is certain of her victory.





In brown and khaki colors: So little colorful Jenner appeared on Friday in front of the press Photo: Noah Berger/AP

On Instagram this week, she railed against the incumbent Newsom“It’s time for us to hold the people, our corrupt politicians in Sacramento, accountable. No one should be above the law. Especially not our governor.”

Recall Election in September

Newsom must face a vote on His possible removal on September 14. The background is, among other things, the criticism of his corona management. In total, more than 1.6 million people had signed the Republican-backed petition for a “recall.” However, a defeat of Newsom is considered unlikely, in California the Democrats have a particularly strong base.