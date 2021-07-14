Almost two years after the separation: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott should be a couple again – entertainment

Their last joint appearance before the separation: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott in October 2019 in Los Angeles. Photo: Image Press Agency/ImageCollect





Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are said to have found each other again almost two years after their separation. On Tuesday, the couple had their first joint appearance since 2019.

Are Kylie Jenner (23) and rapper Travis Scott (29) a couple again? Almost two years after their separation, the two made their first red carpet appearance together since 2019 in New York last Tuesday (15 June). Also present: daughter Stormi (3). All signs point to reconciliation: Jenner shared an intimate photo via Instagram the day after the event, which shows her closely embraced with the rapper. He received an award in the evening and paid tribute to Kylie Jenner and Stormi in his acceptance speech: “Stormi, I love you and Wifey, I love you.”









Insider: “They are very happy”

A source close to the Kardashian-Jenner family confirmed to the online platform “E! News” that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott “still have separate houses and don’t live together,” but they are “romantic” with each other again. “They are very happy about the direction they are going,” the insider continues. “They behave like a couple again. They hold hands and are tender with each other. They are not afraid to show their love for each other.”

Another source confirmed to the site that Jenner and Scott had “spent a lot of time together” in recent months. “They went right where they left off. No one has been interested in anyone else in the meantime and they love being a family unit.” “Travis is infatuated with Kylie and would do anything for her and Stormi,” he continues. The rapper had “really wanted them back” and “tried for weeks”.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were first seen together at the Coachella music festival in 2017. In February 2018, their daughter Stormi was born. About a year and a half later, in October 2019, the separation followed.





