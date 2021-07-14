Alex Mariah Peter: GNTM winner models for Kylie Jenner

Alex Mariah Peter is the new face for Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics line at Douglas.

“Germany’s next Topmodel” winner Alex Mariah Peter has landed a big job: The 23-year-old now models indirectly for Kylie Jenner (23). For a Europe-wide campaign at Douglas, she is the new face of Kylie Jenner’s hyped cosmetics line “Kylie Cosmetics”.

“What an honor”

“What an incredible honor is this, please? I am so incredibly happy about it, I am already so excited to see the finished results…”, Alex shares the happy customer in her story on Instagram with her followers.

The images of the campaign will be available from Thursday in Douglas stores and on social media. A first photo has already been published by Douglas. On it, the GNTM winner can be seen with bright red make-up lips. The products will be available in stores from 15 July.

Kylie Jenner has already become the youngest self-made billionaire in the world in 2019 through her successful cosmetics company at the age of 20. Alex is at the beginning of her career: She won the season of “Germany’s next Topmodel” in 2021 – as the first transgender model of the show ever.