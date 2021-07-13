Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Not only Fortnite: Ninja becomes the free hero of a famous mobile game

By Vimal Kumar
Although his popularity has dropped in recent times, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins continues to be among the most popular streamers in the world and several software houses have decided to include skins inspired by him in their game. After witnessing the arrival of the costume dedicated to the streamer both in Fortnite Chapter 2 and in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, here comes the official announcement: Ninja is about to become one of the legendary Champions of Raid Shadow Legends. Thanks to the collaboration with Plarium Global, the streamer has transformed into one of the many characters present in the free-to-play for mobile devices and can be unlocked at no additional cost by all players for three months. Anyone who plays Raid Shadow Legends will be able to start unlocking Ninja starting next Friday, July 16, 2021Instead, on July 19 there will be a live broadcast during which further details on the collaboration will be revealed and the unique abilities of this new legendary Champion will also be discussed. We remind you that Raid Shadow Legends is free to play with microtransactions and can be downloaded for free on devices on the App Store and Google Play Store . Speaking of streamers, did you know that Dr. Disrespect is back in harsh criticism of Call of Duty Warzone?

