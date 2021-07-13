Tuesday, July 13, 2021
MediaWorld Red Friday: discounts on Nintendo Switch Lite, Joy-Con and Zelda games

By Vimal Kumar
MediaWorld has renewed the selection of discounts of the Red Friday promotion: among the numerous products on offer, there are also Nintendo Switch Lite, Joy-Con and Zelda games. Let’s find out together!The highlight of MediaWorld’s Red Friday is the Nintendo Switch Lite laptop , which can be purchased for 199.99 euros instead of 219.99 euros in gray, yellow, turquoise, blue and coral pink. Even Joy-Con are offered at a discounted price, ie 69.99 euro instead of 79.99 euro: can to bring their own home in purple / orange, pink / green, red / blue and blue / yellow.To celebrate the upcoming launch of Skyward Sword HD , MediaWorld offers several discounts on the games in the series: you can choose between The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild for € 59.99, Zelda Link’s Awakening for € 49.99 and Hyrule Warriors L ‘ Era della Calamità at 49.99 euros. To these is added also Ring Fit Adventure with its Ring-Con accessory at 69.99 euros instead of 79.99 euros.You can check out MediaWorld’s Red Friday offers at this address . You have until July 18 to take advantage of it.

