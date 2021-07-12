EA Play In the Spotlight: the July 13 event is dedicated to indies









Waiting for the EA Play Live on July 22, Electronic Arts has prepared a series of events with a more limited scope, presented under the name of “EA Play In the Spotlight”, during which the developers of the house provide insights on their games already available or in progress. The first of these events, which aired on July 8th, saw the participation of DICE and Respawn Entertainment, who gave us some previews of Battlefield 2042, due out on October 22nd, and Apex Legends, which soon time will welcome a new season and a new Legend. It is already time to get back to the calendar, however, since another episode will be aired at 7:00 pm tomorrow 13 July, this time entirely dedicated to independent studios.

“We love to see the industry innovate and we love collaborating with studios that have the same passion”, says EA. For this he will dedicate an entire In the Spotlight to the fundamental role of indie developers in the industry, appointing Todd Martens of the Los Angeles Times to lead a panel discussion with Josef Fares of Hazelight ( It Takes Two ), Olov Redmalm of Zoink (Lost in Random ), Melissa Phillips and Abubakar Salim of Silver Rain Games, the newcomer to the EA Originals family, and Guha Bala of Velan (Knockout City). It promises to be a lively discussion that will touch on many topics. We already anticipate that the other two events of EA Play In the Spotlight will take place on July 19 (Madden NFL 2022) and July 20 (other EA Sports games), as an appetizer to the big event on July 22.