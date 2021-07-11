Xbox Design Lab and Xbox Series S: the news of the summer on the Microsoft Store









The Xbox family expands with the return of Xbox Design Lab, the Microsoft Store exclusive service to create a fully customized controller: this option is now extended to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S wireless controllers and is also available in Italy.With Design Lab you can unleash your imagination and give life to an absolutely unique controller, only yours and nobody else’s, with the addition of a laser engraving (optional) to add an even more personal touch to your device.

Xbox Design Lab: color and fantasy

How does Design Lab work and how to create a custom controller? The procedure is simple and fast, just go to the Xbox Design Lab website and then the green “DESIGN YOUR OWN” button to start customizing the body, the non-slip triggers, the directional cross, the front buttons, the analog sticks and add a laser engraving on the front.On the site some ideas are proposed to be modified at will or it is possible to start from a completely neutral controller and color it by choosing from the 18 shades available including Lightning Yellow, Ice Blue, Yellow and Electric Green , Storm Gray, Dark Pink, Shock Blue, Gray Ash, Royal Purple, Beat Red, Midnight Blue , Robot White, Charcoal Black, and Mineral Blue. Six color variants are available for the front buttons (A, B, X, Y) including gray on white, black on gray, gray on black and colors on black while the View, Menu and Share buttons can count on five different variants.In real time you can see the final result and modify any aspect of your creation, finally before proceeding with the order you can choose whether or not to add a laser engraving with a maximum length of 16 characters . What are the costs? The custom controller costs 69.99 euros while laser engraving has an additional cost of 9.99 euros.

Each order takes up to a maximum of 28 days to be processed and shipped (shipping costs are free) , remember that for customized items there is no possibility of returning, moreover it is not possible to change your mind on the colors chosen as the process customization is taken over immediately after order confirmation.

Xbox Series S: 100% digital

In addition to custom controllers, the Xbox Series S is also available for immediate delivery on the Microsoft Store ( now available for only 289 euros ), the small next-gen from Microsoft entirely devoted to digital gaming and therefore completely without an optical reader.

The console is compatible with all digital content sold on the Xbox Store and allows access to the entire library of Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate, with a catalog that includes over 100 of the most loved and popular games such as DOOM Eternal, Halo The Master Chief Collection, Sea of ​​Thieves, Yakuza Like A Dragon, Gears 5, Outriders, The Outer Worlds and Dragon Quest XI Echoes of a Lost Age Final Edition, to name a few. All digital content can be installed in 512GB internal memory (364GB available) but expandable separately with Seagate 1TB drives. Alternatively, you can use an external USB HDD but only to store Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Xbox Original generation games in digital format.Xbox Series S is capable of playing games up to 1440p resolution and offers support for 120 fps. The audio sector offers support for DTS 5.1, Dolby Digital 5.1 and Dolby TrueHD technologies with Atmos and Windows Sonic. Not just games because Xbox Series S is also compatible with all popular video and entertainment apps such as YouTube, Twitch, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Disney +.

Microsoft Store and Microsoft Rewards

Microsoft Store offers free shipping on all orders (no minimum spend) and 60 days to return products, except in the case of orders with custom items such as Xbox Design Lab controllers. Microsoft Store purchases allow you to obtain extra points for the Microsoft Rewards program and get Xbox and Microsoft gift vouchers (including Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold subscriptions), Zalando, Nike, Foot Locker, IKEA gift cards and many other online stores and shops.Signing up for Microsoft Rewards is free , in addition to purchases on the Microsoft Store, participation in program activities (including surveys and quizzes), subscription to the newsletter, searches carried out with Bing and gaming on Xbox by completing missions and achievements in numerous games.