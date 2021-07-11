Pokémon GO Fest 2021 will offer the unlock of the Ultrabonus: participate in the global challenges









The Pokémon GO Fest 2021, the biggest event of the year, is getting closer and closer: on July 17th and 18th, all Trainers with a ticket will be able to participate in a wide variety of unique activities. Ticket holders alone will also be able to join forces and complete a collaboration challenge every hour. Upon completing a challenge, Trainers will earn a bonus for the rest of the hour. In addition, the release of the Ultrabonus is also foreseen! By completing a certain number of challenges in the global challenge area, they will unlock a series of 3 bonuses after Pokémon GO Fest 2021 . Unlocking the Ultrabonus – First part: time trainers enter this stage by completing 8 global challenges in total. It will be held from 10:00 on Friday 23 July 2021 to 20:00 on Tuesday 3 August 2021. The flow of time will be interrupted! Pokémon from various eras will appear more often! Unlocking the Ultrabonus – Second part: spaceTrainers enter this stage by completing 16 global challenges in total. It will be held from 10:00 on Friday 6 August 2021 to 20:00 on Tuesday 17 August 2021. Once the “Ultrabonus Slocco – Part One: Time” phase is over, we will turn our gaze to the parallel dimension: with the appearance of Pokémon coming from various places, space will be distorted! Unlocking the Ultrabonus – Third part: ???Trainers enter this stage by completing 24 global challenges in total. It will be held from 10 am on Friday, August 20, 2021, to 8 pm on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, but what will happen at this stage is still a mystery! We take this opportunity to remind you that among the other initiatives of the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 there is an entire day dedicated to raids with Legendary Pokémon and that Pokémon GO trainers on Android will have exclusive bonuses.