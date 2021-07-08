New free PC games to download: two gifts on the Epic Games Store from today









It’s Thursday, the day of the week preferred by many PC players: today, July 8, Epic Game Store will offer two new free games for all its users: let’s find out together which ones! Starting from 17:00 today 8 July until the same time as Thursday 15 July you can add two new titles for PC to your library for free (and permanently), namely Bridge Constructor The Walking Dead and Ironcast. Go to this page at the aforementioned time to redeem them: all you have to do is enter their product sheets and click on the “Get” button when the time comes. Bridge Constructor The Walking Dead combines the post-apocalyptic universe of the famous AMC television series with the gameplay typical of the Bridge Constructor franchise, based on the creation of bridges and other structures between desolate landscapes and ruined buildings. As a good licensed title it is, it boasts iconic characters such as Daryl, Michonne, and Eugene in its cast. Ironcast, on the other hand, is a hand-painted turn-based combat and strategy game set in an alternate era of the 1880s. If you haven’t already, while waiting for the two new titles to be made available, you can redeem last week’s free PC game, The Spectrum Retreat, a complex first-person puzzle game set in the near future. You have until 16:59 today, hurry up!