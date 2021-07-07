Thursday, July 8, 2021
Vampire The Masquerade Swansong has been postponed: it will be released in 2022

By Vimal Kumar
On the occasion of Nacon Connect, the developers of Big Bad Wolf showed a new cinematic trailer for Vampire The Masquerade Swansong centered on Gabel, the vampire with 300 years. Unfortunately, the studio also released not particularly positive news for those anxiously awaiting the title role. Initially scheduled to launch later this year, Vampire The Masquerade Swansong will be released no earlier than February 2022, as specified by Nacon and Big Bad Wolf. The title will arrive on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and, with specially optimized versions, also on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S.The project aims to deliver in the hands of the player a deep single-player experience in which personal decisions will play a crucial role in the course of the adventure. It will be possible to play the role of three vampires belonging to the Camarilla clans, and their stories will intertwine to change the fate of the city of Boston. Until now we have been able to deepen our knowledge of the aforementioned Gabel and also of the enigmatic Lisha. Swansong is just one of the many projects currently in development set in the World of Darkness universe. Among the other titles that we await we have the battle royale Bloodhunt and especially Bloodlines 2, which, however, has faced serious development problems that have sanctioned its postponement to 2022.

